Russian President Vladimir Putin - 'LIVE' Speech Today - Russia Redraws Ukraine's Map - Should Have Been Done in 1991 - 093022

The following was said by Alexander Dugin.

“Putin's words are much more important than unity with four new political subjects: it is a fundamental declaration of war against the modern West and the modern world in general. This is the manifesto of Tradition. I cannot imagine the depth of the consequences of this. Just as in the Old Testament David threw a slingshot at the giant Goliath, so it is today. It was an eschatological, religious discourse”. - Alexander Dugin