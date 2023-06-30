https://gettr.com/post/p2ku9gw27fe
0627 Diamond and Silk
Track the money flow and you will understand everything.
追踪资金流向，你会明白一切。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@diamondandsilk @mosenglish @moschinese
