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Music - Musica de Cuba (help the people, not the dictators)
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43 views • March 24, 2021
We can help people with struggles in Cuba by supporting their music. We can help people worldwide by supporting the "Playing For Change" movement. The political game the US played by hurting the citizens of Cuba...to punish the communist leaders never worked...it only hurts the people. People can't throw out armed dictators without being slaughtered. Cuba has had a dictator since 1959 and communism remains.
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