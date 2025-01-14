BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Syria: Latakia province, former Syrian military personnel led by commander of the pro-gov militia 'Asad Jabal,' ambushed militants from Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, eliminating 2 & capturing 8 - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
144 views • 3 months ago

In Latakia province, former Syrian military personnel led by Bassam Hussein ad-Din, the commander of the pro-government militia "Asad Jabal," ambushed militants from Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, eliminating two and capturing eight.

The former soldiers stated that the group's crimes forced them to take up arms again.

Part 2 video:  HTS has dispatched a large group of infantry in pickup trucks to the ambush site. 

Adding: The Russian contingent at the Hmeimim airbase in Syria continues to fully carry out the assigned tasks. 

Regular training of search and assault groups is conducted. 

The task of these groups is usually air patrol, detection of the enemy, if necessary ground search in a given area and subsequent capture or destruction.

