Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HOW-TO: how to make a MULLEIN-MILK-CHAI for BREATHING LUNG HELP
channel image
BeadHappyDBA
191 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
146 views
Published Yesterday

The narrative around milk as mucous forming & hurting lungs is countered by many.  It is actually beneficial and nourishing for the lungs PARTICULARLY when combined with mullein & chai spices. Give it a go and let us know please!!! Much Love to you  and many blessings from BeadHappyDBA!

[email protected] P A Y P A L please for donations; thank you kindly

Keywords
pneumoniamulleinchaimullein milk chaimilk for lung healthbreathing helpnourishing herbal infusion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket