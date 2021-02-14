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PARADISE LOST - LAST REGRET
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63 views • February 14, 2021
First upload in you tube 1st January 2016!Original video by NEMESIS-MATURITY CHANNEL! Free the will to try Adapting over time Feel no wealth inside for the last ones For the last ones Hear my last words This my last regret Kill the will to die Innocence it all seemed right Dreaming darkness lies for the last ones Freedom is denied For the last ones Hear my last words This my last regret........
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