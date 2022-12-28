Experts: COVID in Beijing May Have Reached the Peak but Far From Over

https://gnews.org/articles/629955
Summary：12/27/2022 As COVID keeps racing across China, health specialists said that COVID infections in Beijing may have peaked while other parts of China will be at their peak in the next month.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.