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The Story of Your Enslavement
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193 views • October 11, 2021
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We can only be kept in the cages we do not see. A brief history of human enslavement - up to and including your own.
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We can only be kept in the cages we do not see. A brief history of human enslavement - up to and including your own.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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