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Masculinity is Essential
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46 views • March 16, 2022
In our current times and for decades now, masculinity has been tainted and is at deep risk of being lost completely through stigmatization and consistent propagandized demonization, primarily by the left. The term "toxic masculinity" has been coded into our language and cultural mindset so deeply mainstream that now, a man that shows any sign of masculinity is mocked and/or dismissed as being "toxic." This puts our men in fear and in a state of shame for just being MEN.
This is very dangerous and, in a strategic power play, can be seen as a global weapon being used to dismantle our country's power and to ultimately destroy our society by knocking us completely out of our natural balance. As they say, it starts at home.
If our boys are not being taught or initiated into manhood, and are actually being discouraged from it, where will this leave our men?
To learn more about how to embrace, nurture and support masculinity, for yourself or for someone you know, DM or email us at [email protected] and type the word MASCULINE in the subject line.
Leave a comment below and read the full article at https://feeldifferent.com/blog/masculinity-doesnt-happen-on-its-own
This is very dangerous and, in a strategic power play, can be seen as a global weapon being used to dismantle our country's power and to ultimately destroy our society by knocking us completely out of our natural balance. As they say, it starts at home.
If our boys are not being taught or initiated into manhood, and are actually being discouraged from it, where will this leave our men?
To learn more about how to embrace, nurture and support masculinity, for yourself or for someone you know, DM or email us at [email protected] and type the word MASCULINE in the subject line.
Leave a comment below and read the full article at https://feeldifferent.com/blog/masculinity-doesnt-happen-on-its-own
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