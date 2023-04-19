https://gettr.com/post/p2eq7hwe68c

4/17/2023 Miles Guo on the phone: During the live broadcast of the "Miles Insight" program, Mr. Miles Guo suddenly called in and told his fellow fighters not to worry about his safety and food, and he thanked his brothers and sisters, and fellow fighters with blown kisses.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #WhistleblowersMovement





4/17/2023 文贵先生在《Nicole看七哥》节目的直播中突然来电，他告诉战友们无需担心他的安全和饮食，并以飞吻感谢战友和兄弟姐妹们！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #爆料革命



