The secrets to a well-lived life: timeless wisdom from 103 year old Dr Gladys McGarey
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
304 followers
37 views • 10 months ago

Join us for an unforgettable conversation with the 103-year-old Dr. Gladys McGarey, the esteemed author of "The Well-Lived Life." In this inspiring video, Dr. McGarey shares her six core observations that can help you lead a life filled with joy, purpose, and fulfilment:


1. You are here for a reason.

2. All life needs to move.

3. Love is the most powerful medicine.

4. You are never truly alone.

5. Everything is your teacher.

6. Spend your energy wildly.


From the inner back cover of her book: Dr. Gladys McGarey, MD, MD (H), is internationally recognized as the Mother of Holistic Medicine. At the age of 103, she continues to practice medicine with unparalleled dedication and passion.


In 1970, she co-founded the A.R.E. Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she pioneered the integration of allopathic and holistic medical practices. Her groundbreaking work laid the foundation for the cultural shift towards acknowledging alternative and holistic medical modalities.


Dr. McGarey resides and works in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she practices medicine alongside her daughter, Helene Wechsler, MD. In addition to her medical practice, she maintains a fulfilling life coaching practice, adheres to a healthy diet, and enjoys indulging in a good piece of cake every now and then.


Don't miss this chance to glean timeless wisdom from a true pioneer in holistic medicine. Click the link below to get Dr. Gladys McGarey's book on Amazon!

https://amzn.to/45UFgR3

Keywords
mcgareyfladywell lived life
