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** FLORIDA’S FIGHT FOR FREEDOM ** - FLORIDA: NO MANDATES, NO EMBARGOS – Tucker/DeSantis – 21/Oct/2021
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136 views • October 22, 2021
** FLORIDA IS THE COUNTRY’S BACKDOOR TO FREEDOM. CALIFORNIA IS THE DEEP STATE’ FRONTDOOR TO COMMUNISTIC TYRANNY
** Gov. Ron DeSantis On Vaccine Mandates: "Do You Want To Protect People's Jobs Or Do You Not?"
- Real Clear Politics, Tyler Stone – 22/Oct/2021
- Video & Article: https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/10/22/gov_ron_desantis_on_vaccine_mandates_do_you_want_to_protect_peoples_jobs_or_do_you_not.html
-- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis weighs in on COVID response, supply chain disruptions and more on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
"This is an individual choice. Your livelihood should not be dependent on whether you get a COVID shot, much less in the future, if these mandates take hold, whether you get your yearly booster or booster every six months or whatever they are going to make you do. This is a personal decision. Number two, what Biden is doing is unconstitutional and we have a responsibility as a state to fight back against federal overreach. But then, number three, this is not good for the economy. this is just bad policy. you have a lot of businesses that actually need people, particularly in health care, and what, you are going to give people walking papers in the middle of this? So I think it is bad all around and I think yes, we are going to be doing litigation against the Biden Administration, which is important, but we also need to do legislation to buy protections for folks in Florida."
DeSantis concluded by saying "at the end of the day, do you think -- do you want to protect people's jobs or do you not? And I'm going to be on the side of protecting people's jobs, and if Joe Biden wants to be on the side of causing people to lose their job, well, then we will let him do that and we will fight the good fight."
** MEDIA SILENT NOW THAT FLORICDA COVID CASES ARE DOWN
** FLORIDA’S FIGHT FOR FREEDOM
** FLORIDA GOV. WANTS TO PASS LEGISLATION BANNING VACCINE MANDATES BY BUSINESSES
** DESANTIS: MANDATES & RESTRICTIONS WERE UNNECESSARY INFRINGEMENTS ON OUR LIBERTIES
** DESANTIS INVITES SHIPS TO FLORIDA PORTS TO SOLVE CRISIS
** DESANTIS: FLORIDA PORTS ARE READY TO HELP AMERICA’S SUPPLY CHAIN BACKLOG
** Gov. Ron DeSantis On Vaccine Mandates: "Do You Want To Protect People's Jobs Or Do You Not?"
- Real Clear Politics, Tyler Stone – 22/Oct/2021
- Video & Article: https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/10/22/gov_ron_desantis_on_vaccine_mandates_do_you_want_to_protect_peoples_jobs_or_do_you_not.html
-- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis weighs in on COVID response, supply chain disruptions and more on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
"This is an individual choice. Your livelihood should not be dependent on whether you get a COVID shot, much less in the future, if these mandates take hold, whether you get your yearly booster or booster every six months or whatever they are going to make you do. This is a personal decision. Number two, what Biden is doing is unconstitutional and we have a responsibility as a state to fight back against federal overreach. But then, number three, this is not good for the economy. this is just bad policy. you have a lot of businesses that actually need people, particularly in health care, and what, you are going to give people walking papers in the middle of this? So I think it is bad all around and I think yes, we are going to be doing litigation against the Biden Administration, which is important, but we also need to do legislation to buy protections for folks in Florida."
DeSantis concluded by saying "at the end of the day, do you think -- do you want to protect people's jobs or do you not? And I'm going to be on the side of protecting people's jobs, and if Joe Biden wants to be on the side of causing people to lose their job, well, then we will let him do that and we will fight the good fight."
** MEDIA SILENT NOW THAT FLORICDA COVID CASES ARE DOWN
** FLORIDA’S FIGHT FOR FREEDOM
** FLORIDA GOV. WANTS TO PASS LEGISLATION BANNING VACCINE MANDATES BY BUSINESSES
** DESANTIS: MANDATES & RESTRICTIONS WERE UNNECESSARY INFRINGEMENTS ON OUR LIBERTIES
** DESANTIS INVITES SHIPS TO FLORIDA PORTS TO SOLVE CRISIS
** DESANTIS: FLORIDA PORTS ARE READY TO HELP AMERICA’S SUPPLY CHAIN BACKLOG
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