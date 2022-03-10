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Dread Of The Wicked, Desire Of The Righteous - Proverbs 10:24 (NIV)
24 What the wicked dread will overtake them;
what the righteous desire will be granted.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The Wicked receive their fears.
The Righteous receive their hopes.
https://pc1.tiny.us/raxvu7ex
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