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Social Distancing Might Actually Be To Avoid Electromagnetic Clashes Between Individuals
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172 views • December 20, 2021
Dr. Wilfredo Stokes' hypothesis postulates that the covert motive behind the social distancing would be to prevent the electromagnetic fields emitted by the inoculants from interacting with each other.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2021/12/sparks.html
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2021/12/sparks.html
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