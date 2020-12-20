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DR VERNON COLEMAN - THIS COVID SCAM-DEMIC IS THE FOUNDATION ON WHICH AGENDA 21 WILL BE BUILT
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147 views • December 20, 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA states how the Covid scam-demic is being used to usher in Agenda 21 and analyses the despicable role of the police and the 77th brigade agents in controlling online conversation and demonstrations held by those fighting for freedom.
For more unbiased information about other important matters please visit http:/www.vernoncoleman.com
For more unbiased information about other important matters please visit http:/www.vernoncoleman.com
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