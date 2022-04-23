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The Stew Peters Show 04. 22. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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665 views • April 23, 2022
Researchers Uncover VENOM Peptides, Pilot Cardiac Arrest COVER-UP, Bioweapon Booster Kills Dad

Friday on the Stew Peters Show, we blast the American Bar Association (ABA) and their new wave of ideological headcases entering the court systems. It's time to resist and begin a political revolution!

Research analyst Steve Kirsch joins Stew to address the latest mark the injectable bioweapon has left on society: America airlines risking the lives of hundreds through clot shot mandates, after a pilot has a heart attack during flight.

Check out Steve's substack for more info: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/mainstream-media-covers-up-pilot?s=r

Dr. Jane Ruby has a shocking revelation about snake venom peptides found in the shots, and what their composition and function truly is. She also addresses the dangers of vaxxed blood.

Nita Shannon shares a maddening story about spontaneous blood clots killing her father after he was given a bioweapon booster.

And, J6 political prisoner Jacob Lang provides an update from the DC gulags, as the government continues to persecute patriots, and allow thuggish guards to rough up Christians being held without charges.

Go to J6Truth.org to find more on what the media refuses to acknowledge about J6, and important dates for protests for the J6 political prisoners: https://www.j6truth.org/.

Don't miss a moment of Friday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com

Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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