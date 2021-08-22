© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tarhaka Presents History of the Moors/Egyptian in Spain, The Vatican, And America
Follow
1
Share
Report
56 views • August 22, 2021
Special Guest Dr. Walter Williams
1. What is the Ancient story of the Moors in America?
2. Did the Moors have control of the Mediterranean and Atlantic ocean?
3. Why are the Moors not mentioned in America's history books?
4. Who are the Moors in America?
5. Why won't the media and the U.S. Government Corporation broadcast the truth about the Moorish Empire?
6. Were there Moors murdered and lynched in the Southern parts of the United States?
(Please share this post with everyone)GET OUT OF DEBT NOW! http://www.tarhakadebtelimination.org
Leave your email address and get my free report http://www.tarhakadebtelimination.org
My grandson new music click https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/L9yPi
to My Old School https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/zdvjA
1. What is the Ancient story of the Moors in America?
2. Did the Moors have control of the Mediterranean and Atlantic ocean?
3. Why are the Moors not mentioned in America's history books?
4. Who are the Moors in America?
5. Why won't the media and the U.S. Government Corporation broadcast the truth about the Moorish Empire?
6. Were there Moors murdered and lynched in the Southern parts of the United States?
(Please share this post with everyone)GET OUT OF DEBT NOW! http://www.tarhakadebtelimination.org
Leave your email address and get my free report http://www.tarhakadebtelimination.org
My grandson new music click https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/L9yPi
to My Old School https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/zdvjA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.