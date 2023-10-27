Border Agent's SHOCKING Data: Terrorists Flooding US, Attacks May Be Imminent

Man in America | Border Agent J.J. Carrell Reveals SHOCKING Data: Terrorists Flooding US, Deadly Attacks May Be Imminent

Join me for an important discussion with J.J. Carrell, who recently retired from the United States Border Patrol after a 24-year career as a Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge.

LISTEN VIA PODCAST:

Apple: https://apple.co/3bEdO1S

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3u9k8Vd

Podbean: https://bit.ly/3A4Jasy

iHeart: https://bit.ly/3npOBea

FOLLOW AND WATCH:

Website: https://maninamerica.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@maninamerica

Banned.Video: https://banned.video/channel/man-in-america

For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.

Save up to 66% at https://MyPillow.com using Promo Code - MAN