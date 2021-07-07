A STORM IS COMING - Why They Want YOU to HATE Trump

May be the most important 7 minutes of your life RIGHT now.

Is "Q' real? There are many questions ahead of us but for now we need to research and find out more for ourselves. We can't just sit around and let the others decide for us. You be the judge.



THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL



LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE



The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.

Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.



When Tyranny Becomes Law.

Rebellion Becomes Duty.

Thomas Jefferson



"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."

Benjamin Franklin



Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down

Charlie the Spirit Walker

Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic

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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors

WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍

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