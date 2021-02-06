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Event 201 - Are You A Thought Criminal? You May Have Had Too Much To Think! [03.02.2021]
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80 views • February 06, 2021
'Ordo Ab Chao' is the Latin phrase for “Order Out of Chaos”.
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.' Ephesians 6:12?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=event+201+video&;t=h_&ia=web
Order Out Of Chaos - Divide & Conquer - Don't Fall For It! - https://youtu.be/9CQZCal7tGo
Wag The Dog - Wars and Rumors of Wars - https://youtu.be/abQ3nM5DA1Q
Feb 3, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 2
52.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/z31qWjf-IdQ
This video is for entertainment and discussion purposes only. It is not offering any medical advice. Please do your own research regarding the content within. That being said, I hope you enjoy the show!
Professor Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a Freemason and a political and social scientist at the University of Berlin (1817-1831), maintained that man could shape history and achieve ultimate peace only through repetitive episodes of controlled conflict between opposing forces. Hegel advocated the idea that men must create, manipulate and manage that conflict in order to create a pre-determined outcome – the controlled change, the synthesis.
Bible Prophesies Chaos Ahead - The present turmoil we find ourselves in is child’s play compared to the world upheaval just ahead as foretold in the Bible. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. Rev 9:15?
Get your homes in order friends! Time is short! Jesus Saves! Follow Him!
Question Everything Including This Video! Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
*** For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/
Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.' Ephesians 6:12?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=event+201+video&;t=h_&ia=web
Order Out Of Chaos - Divide & Conquer - Don't Fall For It! - https://youtu.be/9CQZCal7tGo
Wag The Dog - Wars and Rumors of Wars - https://youtu.be/abQ3nM5DA1Q
Feb 3, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 2
52.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/z31qWjf-IdQ
This video is for entertainment and discussion purposes only. It is not offering any medical advice. Please do your own research regarding the content within. That being said, I hope you enjoy the show!
Professor Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a Freemason and a political and social scientist at the University of Berlin (1817-1831), maintained that man could shape history and achieve ultimate peace only through repetitive episodes of controlled conflict between opposing forces. Hegel advocated the idea that men must create, manipulate and manage that conflict in order to create a pre-determined outcome – the controlled change, the synthesis.
Bible Prophesies Chaos Ahead - The present turmoil we find ourselves in is child’s play compared to the world upheaval just ahead as foretold in the Bible. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. Rev 9:15?
Get your homes in order friends! Time is short! Jesus Saves! Follow Him!
Question Everything Including This Video! Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
*** For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/
Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
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