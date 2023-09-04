The TRUTH About Jan 6

In this episode, we delve into the truth behind the brand new breaking news story about the truth behind January 6’th and what Ukrainian operatives were at the front of the conspiracy to smear the American right. Other things discussed include but are not limited to; Ukrainian Neo-Nazis, operatives at the infamous Charlottesville incident, and a new fake Neo-Nazi group led by a supposedly homeless Ukrainian soldier with a US citizenship. This is a crazy live news story I found today and was lucky enough to be able to get the video done and edited super quickly. https://twitter.com/LauraLoomer/status/1698380122741428382?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1698380122741428382%7Ctwgr%5E9f01c77c87c38addf297d8bd72dbfa3726cce71d%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infowars.com%2F https://twitter.com/LauraLoomer/status/1698092703295103042

