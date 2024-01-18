Create New Account
The Iraqi Resistance Forces Shot Down a US MQ-9 Reaper Drone near Baghdad - $30M - this evening
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

The Iraqi Resistance Forces shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper Drone near Baghdad.

Adding:  An American MQ-9 Reaper UAV was shot down over Iraq. The drone was flying from Kuwait.

Currently, the Yemeni Houthis have launched another attack on the cargo ship GENCO PICARDY. Two kamikaze UAVs were directed towards the ship, one of which ended up in the water.

Additionally, there have been reports of two high-speed boats surrounding the vessel.



