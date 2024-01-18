The Iraqi Resistance Forces Shot Down a US MQ-9 Reaper Drone near Baghdad - $30M - this evening

The Iraqi Resistance Forces shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper Drone near Baghdad.

Currently, the Yemeni Houthis have launched another attack on the cargo ship GENCO PICARDY. Two kamikaze UAVs were directed towards the ship, one of which ended up in the water.

Additionally, there have been reports of two high-speed boats surrounding the vessel.






