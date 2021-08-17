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Mike W. about Living in community
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10 views • August 17, 2021
In a recent video on this channel, we listened to Mike Winger telling us that Jesus' command to sell all your possessions and give the money to the poor was only meant for the rich young ruler. Some of my viewers went to Mike's Facebook Page to challenge him on this lie, and during a recent livestream on his YouTube channel, Mike addressed this issue of forsaking all and living by faith, in relation to the early Church in the Book of Acts. Sadly, the lies just kept coming...
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