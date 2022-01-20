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Attorney: Alleged Antifa agitator should be charged for Jan. 6 crimes
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90 views • January 20, 2022
A New York attorney is calling out the judicial hypocrisy of an Antifa activist walking free despite inciting violence on January 6 as other protesters remain behind bars. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.
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