The Destruction of the Middle Class

By Jack Calfinger.

They say that the biggest mistake you can ever make in your life is being born in a poor family. Read that again… As an innocent child, you were always content with the meals mother provided until you visited your friend from the upper lands. I am telling you, “Over there in the hills they eat good, sausages for breakfast with fruits on the side, etc.…” This dream of riches prompts you to study hard in school and after graduation, you open a fast food joint around the corner.

Luckily, you are charming and business is doing well… And before you realize, boom! Lockdown!… The economy shuts down for whatever reason and everybody remains confined in their homes. No more customers visit you since everyone is buying food online from other major brands. Sadly, you get late on your rent and eventually you close shop…

Many of us can relate to this story, as for me, I am here to tell you that the destruction of the middle class is being done by design. We are living in the end times as described in many famous books, a time when there will be left only two classes of people, the elite and the poor… The game is to get us to fight among ourselves, destroy the small businesses and overthrow the government so that we demand for a savior.

There will be crisis after crisis, be it pandemic, climate crisis and financial theft, and the solution will be a new regulated system. One that will require a mark in order for you to participate in i.e. a Digital ID linked to your Health records and Carbon Footprint Wallet. This is the end game.

Remember, God knows your name not your number.





