Mainstream media can never ignore the flag of the New Federal State of China, the logo of the Rule of Law Foundation, and the yellow vests with the slogan of “taking down the Chinese Communist Party”

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4/1/2022 Ukraine Rescue: Fellow fighter Nicole shares her thoughts on the power of the New Federal State of China to spread the word about our Ukraine humanitarian rescue and the voice of justice on our own media platforms. Regardless of whether the mainstream media would report on us or not, they can never ignore the flag of the New Federal State of China, the logo of the Rule of Law Foundation, and the yellow vests with the slogan of “taking down the Chinese Communist Party”