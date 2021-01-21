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What Doctors are saying About Corona Virus Vaccines MIRROR
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281 views • January 21, 2021
🔥Note: There is a bad echo beginning around the 33 minute mark to the 41 minute mark and I do apologize but it was in the original video.
Jan 20, 2021
Courtesy of Israeli News Live
https://iconnectfx.com/view/d17a64ef-835b-eb11-9979-00505682f257
https://israelinewslive.org/
Jan 20, 2021
Courtesy of Israeli News Live
https://iconnectfx.com/view/d17a64ef-835b-eb11-9979-00505682f257
https://israelinewslive.org/
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