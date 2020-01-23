Who Is Smedley Butler? - Questions For Corbett

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=34783
Have you heard of Major General Smedley Butler? If not, you might want to ask yourself why that is. As one of the most highly decorated Marines in the history of the US Marine Corps and as a passionate and eloquent speaker about the racket that is war, Smedley Butler deserves to be a household name.