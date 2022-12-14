Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The insidious 'Restriction of Movement' trial in Oxford (mirrored)
13 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published a day ago |

Mirrored from You Tube channel Richard Vobes at:-

https://youtu.be/a2y0FTRaUEM

Dec 7, 2022Oxford County Council have planned a journey restriction trial for 2024, as part of the 15 minute cities scheme. I am worried this might have far-reaching effects if we are not careful.


Join the members area:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC26rZ7qgVN4yDfFzLGft-AQ/join


My videos are about searching for what England means to me. It is a personal journey.


-------------------------------------------------------------------

PLEASE SUPPORT THE BALD EXPLORER

My videos are funded by people like you. If you enjoy them, please help me make more:


Visit http://BaldExplorer.com to become a patron.

Or make a one off donation https://www.paypal.me/RichardVobes


OTHER CHANNELS

The English Couple - https://www.youtube.com/@the-english-couple

Julia's channel - https://www.youtube.com/@juliahartley

The Naked Englishman Podcast - https://nakedenglishman.co.uk/

------------------------------------------------------------------------

EQUIPMENT USED IN MY PRODUCTIONS


Canon D90 : https://amzn.to/3rzc9xJ

Panasonic LUMIX DC-S5 S5: https://amzn.to/3oyouR8

DJI Ronin-SC - Pro Combo Gimbal: https://amzn.to/3rwrPlu

Zoom Field Recorder F1 : https://amzn.to/2RGQqpG

GoPro Hero 8: https://amzn.to/2KJtiAW

Zoom H4n: http://amzn.to/2vXZuu6

#climatechange #oxford #trial

Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna15 minute city

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket