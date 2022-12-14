The insidious 'Restriction of Movement' trial in Oxford (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Richard Vobes at:-

https://youtu.be/a2y0FTRaUEM



Dec 7, 2022Oxford County Council have planned a journey restriction trial for 2024, as part of the 15 minute cities scheme. I am worried this might have far-reaching effects if we are not careful.





Join the members area:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC26rZ7qgVN4yDfFzLGft-AQ/join





My videos are about searching for what England means to me. It is a personal journey.





-------------------------------------------------------------------

PLEASE SUPPORT THE BALD EXPLORER

My videos are funded by people like you. If you enjoy them, please help me make more:





Visit http://BaldExplorer.com to become a patron.

Or make a one off donation https://www.paypal.me/RichardVobes





OTHER CHANNELS

The English Couple - https://www.youtube.com/@the-english-couple

Julia's channel - https://www.youtube.com/@juliahartley

The Naked Englishman Podcast - https://nakedenglishman.co.uk/

------------------------------------------------------------------------

EQUIPMENT USED IN MY PRODUCTIONS





Canon D90 : https://amzn.to/3rzc9xJ

Panasonic LUMIX DC-S5 S5: https://amzn.to/3oyouR8

DJI Ronin-SC - Pro Combo Gimbal: https://amzn.to/3rwrPlu

Zoom Field Recorder F1 : https://amzn.to/2RGQqpG

GoPro Hero 8: https://amzn.to/2KJtiAW

Zoom H4n: http://amzn.to/2vXZuu6

#climatechange #oxford #trial