The National Pulse: “Fact-Checker” Industry Exposed | Jesse Kelly

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Raheem Kassam is the editor at National Pulse who's repeatedly challenged the fact-checking oligarchs. Kassam breaks down that most of these fact-checking companies are almost completely left-wing donors, making our 'fact-checkers' all ideologically opposed to you.
These fact-checkers are hired to actively censor journalists like Raheem to take control of information and the communication channels. Transparency and seeking the truth is the only way to defeat these communist bureaucrats.
Source: https://rumble.com/v1fo4jt-fact-checker-industry-exposed.html