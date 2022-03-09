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The Anti-Christs Of Election Fraud and Covid...12/21/2012 Mayan Calendar Pole Shift...
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84 views • March 09, 2022
The Anti-Christs Of Election Fraud and Covid...There will be no more standing Jewish Temples...
The Mayan Calendar pole shift of 12/21/2012, and the Industrial revolution delayed it. The Mayans' human sacrifice gave them the ability to calculate end-time events.
The Mayan Calendar pole shift of 12/21/2012, and the Industrial revolution delayed it. The Mayans' human sacrifice gave them the ability to calculate end-time events.
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