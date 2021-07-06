【CCP’s Centennial】A CCP General Told Hao Haidong That CCP Would Invade Taiwan in 2 or 3 Years

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Hao Haidong: A highest-ranking general of CCP secretly told him that CCP would invade Taiwan in 2 or 3 years. The Taiwan compatriots and communities should realize the CCP’s evil, ignorance and arrogance. We, the New Federal State of China and the Whistleblowers’ Movement, should unite all together to protect it with our greatest efforts.