Απανωτές Βόμβες Μεγατόνων από εκπρόσωπο του Εθνικού κόμματος Έλληνες 💥

Συνέντευξη του Χαράλαμπου Γιώτη στον Νίκο Κυριακάκη στην εκπομπή Αντιπρόταση στις 8/5/2023
"....Ομερτά, Ολοκληρωτισμός, Χούντα.... Αυτά για κάποιους που βαυκαλίζονται τη δημοκρατία και μιλάνε για ναζί και για φασίστες .... "
