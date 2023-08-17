A BOOK ABOUT THE MAUI FIRES WAS PUBLISHED DURING THE FIRES, HOW WAS THIS POSSIBLE ?

A book, "Fire and Fury: The Story of the 2023 Maui Fire and its Implications for Climate Change", was published while the fires were still happening. Pretty fast. In fact way too fast.





I can’t find much of anything out about the author. Did you catch the name ? Miles Stones ? Milestones... right in our face. And his Amazon bio says “I’d rather not say”... I bet not.





Coincidence ? There is no such thing with the evil bastards running this shit show.





SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE





👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

99percent

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/



