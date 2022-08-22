I saw a fire from the window

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHkwVGHRoYY
I watched the house burn through the window. And since I'm an operator, you can see it too... Fire 19.11.2013 St. Petersburg, ParnassusNear Shuvalovsky Park
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