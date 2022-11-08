Create New Account
Alex Jones Unleashed! The Tipping Point Rant
Rick Langley
Published 21 days ago |

From the August 16th 2011 broadcast, Alex Jones lays out how only 10% of humanity need hold a thought for it to catch like wild fire. Are we at humanities tipping point to end the scourge of globalism? [yes, keep praying, leave the rest to the holy ghost]

