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Mythinformed MKE: A Discussion on Critical Race Theory
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On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast, Sam Jacobs interviews Sean and Brian from Mythinformed MKE, a group dedicated to fighting for ideological diversity and against authoritarian ideology. In this episode, they discuss why Critical Race Theory is so dangerous, why it constantly uses doublespeak and neologisms, and, more importantly, what we can do to fight against it.
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarian shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Mythinformed MKE Links:
- Myninformed MKE | https://mythinformed.org
- Mythinformed MKE Youtube | https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWK9fgns2mNHBcrGgI0gbBw
- Mythinformed MKE Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/MythinformedMKE
- @MythinformedMKE Twitter | https://twitter.com/MythinformedMKE
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarian shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Mythinformed MKE Links:
- Myninformed MKE | https://mythinformed.org
- Mythinformed MKE Youtube | https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWK9fgns2mNHBcrGgI0gbBw
- Mythinformed MKE Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/MythinformedMKE
- @MythinformedMKE Twitter | https://twitter.com/MythinformedMKE
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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