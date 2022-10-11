Are You Persecuted? If Not You're Doing Somethin' Wrong.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
20 Remember the word that I said unto you, The servant is not greater than his lord. If they have persecuted me, they will also persecute you; if they have kept my saying, they will keep yours also. John 15:20
Check out this channel if you are interested to find out more about Jesus:
https://bit.ly/33WgS1d