John Titus | Killer Whale Liquidity Crisis

TFTC
0:00 - Intro
2:30 - Killer whales and banks lacking liquidity
13:13 - The Fed is at the center
18:01 - Coordinated consolidation effort
23:28- The strength of cash
30:57 - John’s origin story
36:09 - Fix the money, fix the world
39:20 - Dollar endgame
42:06 - John on Bitcoin
46:38 - The system is run by those who hate you
49:54 - Life expectancy decline
52:35 - Tyranny thrives in the fear of resistance
Shoutout to our sponsors: River https://river.com/tftc Unchained https://unchained.com/concierge/ CrowdHealth https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/tftc Bitcoin Talent Co https://www.bitcointalent.co/ TFTC Merch is Available Shop Now: https://merch.tftc.io Join the TFTC Movement: Main YT Channel / tftc21 Clips YT Channel / @tftcclip Website https://tftc.io/ Twitter https://twitter.com/tftc21 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/tftc.io/ Follow Marty Bent: Twitter https://twitter.com/martybent Newsletter https://tftc.io/martys-bent/ Podcast https://tftc.io/podcasts/ #thefed #bankingcrisis #bitcoin
