This explains it: Africa’s rich presidents & poor countries

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to Bantu City Diaries
Finally, some honest reporting from an African man who explains why Africa is miserably poor while their presidents are rich and well fed.
And it passes on from one generation to the next: from one rich president to his son or nephew or cousin, and poverty does not get resolved. It’s all easy money at the expense of the poor.