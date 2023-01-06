Need More Energy, Mental Clarity and a Better Mood? Guaranteed You Need This

90% of the USA population is deficient in iodine. 96% of the population
has toxic levels of Bromide in their tissues. 40% of the population has
an under active thyroid. Learn the critical information you and your
family need to know in this video. To access the products mentioned in
this video go to:
https://synergisticnutrition.com/catalogsearch/result/?q=Lugotab
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.