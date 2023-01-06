Create New Account
Need More Energy, Mental Clarity and a Better Mood? Guaranteed You Need This
90% of the USA population is deficient in iodine. 96% of the population has toxic levels of Bromide in their tissues. 40% of the population has an under active thyroid. Learn the critical information you and your family need to know in this video. To access the products mentioned in this video go to: https://synergisticnutrition.com/catalogsearch/result/?q=Lugotab

depressionfatigueadrenal fatiguemoodexhaustionmental clarity

