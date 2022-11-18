Kari Lake issues statement following Arizona gubernatorial race results

Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told her supporters, “I am still in this fight with you,” after the Associated Press called the race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday, November 14th. In the statement posted to Twitter, Lake also addressed issues with tabulation in Maricopa County that had affected voters on election day.
Credit: Kari Lake via Storyful
