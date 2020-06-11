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Fed Chair Jerome Powell: Many people may not go back to their old jobs
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15 views • June 11, 2020
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he believes millions of people will not ‘get to go back to their old job’ and ‘there may not be a job in that industry for them for some time.’
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