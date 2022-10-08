HumanChain4Assange Jeremy Corbyn

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Oct 8, 2022 8 October 2022 Sorry for Helicopter sound issues #HumanChain4Assange #FreeAssange No doubt a #HumanChain4Assange is a most impressive sight as thousands of #FreeAssange supporters #SurroundParliament to bring the urgent message to the heart of Westminster. PM Truss, though busy bailing out the sinking HMS Britannia, could deny the US extradition request and restore a semblance of freedom of speech & democratic accountability. Unlikely, we know, impossible by no means. #DropTheCharges @JoeBidenShow less
