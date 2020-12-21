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10 COOL GUITAR FX PRESETS From Postive Grid's BIAS FX 2
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10 views • December 21, 2020
10 x Cool BIAS FX 2 Guitar Presets by Positive Grid. In this video, 10 Moonrunner favourite presets are played 'straight out of the box' with no studio/DAW EQ and sound enhancements added other than minor audio adjustments in the video editor. Let us know what your favourite presets are in the comments below! :)
Guitar FX presets used in video with timestamps:
[00:00] #1 - Pop - Dotted Eight on Steroids.
[00:47] #2 - Blues - Creamy Latte.
[01:11] #3 - Rock - Comfortably Gilmour.
[01:44] #4 - Rock - Grunge Garden.
[02:17] #5 - Metal - Infernal Cowboys.
[02:46] #6 - Metal - Seven Stars.
[03:28] #7 - Insane - The Beast.
[04:02] #8 - Insane - Cowboy From Heaven.
[04:44] #9 - Alternative - Star River.
[05:20] #10 - Alternative - Journey.
Positive Grid Website: https://www.positivegrid.com
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
Hit the notification bell, if you would like notifications of new videos.
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
Guitar FX presets used in video with timestamps:
[00:00] #1 - Pop - Dotted Eight on Steroids.
[00:47] #2 - Blues - Creamy Latte.
[01:11] #3 - Rock - Comfortably Gilmour.
[01:44] #4 - Rock - Grunge Garden.
[02:17] #5 - Metal - Infernal Cowboys.
[02:46] #6 - Metal - Seven Stars.
[03:28] #7 - Insane - The Beast.
[04:02] #8 - Insane - Cowboy From Heaven.
[04:44] #9 - Alternative - Star River.
[05:20] #10 - Alternative - Journey.
Positive Grid Website: https://www.positivegrid.com
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
Hit the notification bell, if you would like notifications of new videos.
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
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