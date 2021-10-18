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Burning Effigies of the COVID Notorious
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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170 views • October 18, 2021
A large group of us got together for Canadian Thanksgiving on Oct 11, 2021 to uphold our tradition. It was a good, heartfelt time. For fun after our big turkey dinner we went outside the house to the fire pit and burned puppet effigies of BC Chief Medical officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (seen burning in the thumbnail photo) as well as Dr. Fauci, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Dan Andrews- Australian Premier of the state of Victoria and of course, Bill Gates.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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