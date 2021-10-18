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Burning Effigies of the COVID Notorious
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170 views • October 18, 2021
A large group of us got together for Canadian Thanksgiving on Oct 11, 2021 to uphold our tradition. It was a good, heartfelt time. For fun after our big turkey dinner we went outside the house to the fire pit and burned puppet effigies of BC Chief Medical officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (seen burning in the thumbnail photo) as well as Dr. Fauci, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Dan Andrews- Australian Premier of the state of Victoria and of course, Bill Gates.
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Phone in to my live Revolution Radio Show at US #1-603-635-4946 every Tuesday 6-8 pm EST https://revolution.radio/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
Podcast https://briands4.podbean.com/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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