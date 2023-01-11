Signs in the Heavens and ancient codes pushing back the timeline

There are some unusual signs of the times that really need to be considered! We discuss some recent news and conclude our session with the reading of some timely and relevant passages of scripture!
Articles of interest:
vice.com: A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery
https://www.vice.com/en/article/pkg95v/a-total-amateur-may-have-just-rewritten-human-history-with-bombshell-discovery
strangesounds.org: Our entire Solar System is changing rapidly, but nobody is really talking about it
https://strangesounds.org/2022/12/our-entire-solar-system-is-changing-rapidly-but-nobody-is-really-talking-about-it.html
france24.com: Once in 50,000-year comet may be visible to the naked eye
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230107-once-in-50-000-year-comet-may-be-visible-to-the-naked-eye
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/SignsHeavensAncientCodes.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.