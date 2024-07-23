BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
They would never try and shoot the “President".... would they? VERSION2
Dr.Paolo Investigates
Dr.Paolo Investigates
19 followers
10 views • 9 months ago

Links:


https://twitter.com/i/status/1815881034426384842 Roof body Cam footage bu counter snipers



https://x.com/I_Am_JohnCullen/status/1814626591521083740 911 call redacted for copyright


https://imperiumpress.substack.com/p/war-of-the-worldviews


https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/trump-shooter-rejected-from-high-school-rifle-team-couldnt-hit-a-target-at-50-feet/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6hTbo6IKSI&t=464s


https://peakprosperity.com/audio-analysis-is-100-clear-trump-crowd-were-shot-at-by-two-separate-people/


NBC early doors reporting

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=KEoIzgO1_Ms


CNN post event reporting

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/07/14/politics/corey-comperatore-trump-shooting-victim/index.html


Man warned the police and Secret Service that there was a suspicious man with a rifle. They ignored him.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1812292459105272316


Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, PA

https://www.tmz.com/2024/07/15/thomas-matthew-crooks-joking-classmates-penis-donald-trump-assasination-video/


Mike and Amber DiFrischia

https://www.local3news.com/regional-national/hear-from-eyewitnesses-who-captured-moment-shooter-was-stopped/video_29b0dc99-8316-55fe-8034-87f79e64f589.html

https://www.wfaa.com/video/news/politics/donald-trump-assassination-attempt-couple-describes-capturing-video-of-gunman/287-8032f9ae-bae7-4d00-ad9f-b360f0b219a7


Woman Films

https://x.com/DMichaelTripi/status/1812659285039501385


https://jonrappoport.substack.com/p/the-trump-assassination-attempt


Martin Armstrong

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/civil-unrest/stand-down-let-it-happen/



Keywords
trumppresidentshootingassassinationbutlerdjt
