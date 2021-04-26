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Global Depopulation in Full Gear
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102 views • April 26, 2021
If we look around and take into account warnings from doctors such as Sherry Tenpenny and others, it is not a hysterical conclusion to assert that the depopulation agenda is now well underway.
Link to text: https://christianstatesman.org/global-depopulation-in-full-gear/
Link to text: https://christianstatesman.org/global-depopulation-in-full-gear/
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