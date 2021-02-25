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WEDNESDAY - FEBRUARY 24, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://vimeo.com/event/706574
EP 2340-6PM Dems Panicked About Joe Biden's Sole Access To Nukes...Wonder Why…
Several-dozen House Democrats signed a letter asking President Joe Biden to give up his sole authority to launch nuclear weapons and “consider modifying” the command and control of the U.S. nuclear forces.
“Vesting one person with this authority entails real risks,” a letter from Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) said. “Past presidents have threatened to attack other countries with nuclear weapons or exhibited behavior that caused other officials to express concern about the president’s judgment.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17012
Special Guest: Philip Van Cleave is president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, (VCDL). @VCDL_ORG Facebook Google+ LinkedIn On The Web The Virginia Citizens Defense League is an all-volunteer, non-partisan grassroots organization dedicated to defending the human rights of all Virginians. Philip has written extensively in support of Gun Owner Rights in addition to his on the ground activism throughout Virginia. https://vcdl.org/
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